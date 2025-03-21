Farming is uncertain — a trade war makes it more so

Farmers already worry about things like crop prices, the cost of farm supplies and extreme weather.

Now, President Trump's signature tariffs — and the federal government under the Trump administration — pose more big question marks.

We hear from Ann Veneman, the Secretary of Agriculture under George W. Bush.

And Robert Smith and Wailin Wong from NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money report on what economic uncertainty means for one farmer.

