School Funding, Venezuelan Deportation Hearing, Key Bridge Inspection

President Trump shuts down the Department of Education, leaving federal funding for schools in limbo. A judge demands answers from the Trump administration after Venezuelan migrants were deported despite a court order. And, Maryland failed to inspect the Francis Scott Key Bridge before its collapse last year, raising concerns about other bridges nationwide.

Today's episode of Up First was edited by Nicole Cohen, Anna Yukhananov, Luis Clemens, Alice Woelfle and Mohamad ElBardicy.

It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Nia Dumas and Christopher Thomas.

We get engineering support from Simon-Laslo Janssen, and our technical director is Stacey Abbott.

