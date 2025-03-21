The News Roundup For March 21, 2025

Republican Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas filed resolution to impeach the judge who ordered the Trump administration to stop deportations of Venezuelans. The president himself also called for Judge James Boasberg to be removed from office.

Two federal judges have ordered tens of thousands of fired federal workers to be rehired in recent weeks, but the White House is moving to appeal the decision leading to more questions for and about the fates of federal workers.

The parent company of Ben & Jerry's, Unilever, is under fire for allegedly ousting the president of the ice cream giant over comments and posts criticizing the Trump administration and supporting social justice initiatives.

Meanwhile, the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas collapsed this week as Israel began airstrikes once again on the blockaded Strip. Ground forces are now moving into northern and southern Gaza. Israeli strikes have several hundred people in Gaza, more than 200 of them children.

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin spent 90 minutes on the phone this week discussing the war in Ukraine.

Chinese state media applauded the Trump administration's decision to cut public funding for Voice of America.

