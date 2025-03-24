Columbia agrees to Trump's demands: What's next for universities?

Columbia University has agreed to overhaul its student protest policies to win back $400 million in federal research funding that the Trump administration pulled from the university. Columbia Professor Reinhold Martin joins us to discuss the implications of the university's decision.

Then, we catch up with Mohammed Hatem, a young man in Gaza. He tells us what the situation is like on the ground, now that the war has resumed.

And, the new book "Everything is Tuberculosis" traces the history of the disease, which for millennia was the world's deadliest infection. Author John Green argues that the global community could work to eliminate tuberculosis, but lacks the will.

