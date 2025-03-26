Alt.Latino: Songs To Move By

Alt.Latino's Felix Contreras is more "old school" than his co-host Anamaria Sayre. He still likes to receive new CDs and vinyl to audition for our new music shows, and all that physical media can sometimes pile up. This week, our two hosts discuss some of the albums Tío found while moving out of his old apartment — it was not unlike finding change between the couch cushions.

Meanwhile, Ana brought in some songs that are currently fueling her work-out routines and downtime.

Featured artists and songs:

Duo Gisbranco, "Á Primeira Vista"

Recordatorio, "Ya mañana"

Raúl Cantizano, "Taranta Sinfin" and "La suerte del resorte"

Jesse Baez, "Persona Favorita"

Irene Diaz, "Crazy Love"

Guitarricadelafuente, "Full time papi"

Alt.Latino's project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

Copyright 2025 NPR