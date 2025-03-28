In the late summer of 2018, beloved indie singers Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and, our guest, Lucy Dacus formed the modern day supergroup called boygenius. In 2023 they released their debut studio album called The Record. It won three Grammy Awards, including alternative album of the year.

At the time boygenius formed, Dacus was a working solo musician, but maybe not a household name. The band's success helped change that. It earned her a major label contract with Geffen, and this week, her first album on the label: Forever is a Feeling.

Lucy Dacus joins us to talk about her beautiful new record and how she went about writing the songs for this record. She also talks about why the Broadway play Wicked is so important to her and where to go if you need a really big dress for a music video.

