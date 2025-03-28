Why did Israel restart the war? One answer: Bezalel Smotrich.

Bezalel Smotrich's views were once fringe in Israel. He's an ultranationalist West Bank settler, who has repeatedly called for Israel to resettle the Gaza Strip.

Today, as finance minister, he's a key figure influencing the future of Israel's war against Hamas.

NPR's Hadeel Al-Shalchi has the story of Smotrich's rise to power in Israel politics.

