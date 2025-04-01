New Wet Leg, Sufjan Stevens, more: The Contenders, Vol. 7

Wet Leg fans have been waiting for new music from the British band since the group released its self-titled debut in 2022. But that wait is over; Wet Leg has announced they've got a new full-length coming titled moisturizer, and have shared its first single, "Catch These Fists." It's a wildly infectious burst of guitar rock crackling with all the playful swagger and frenetic energy fans have long loved about the band.

You'll hear that on this week's episode, plus a previously unreleased (but still quite famous) Sufjan Stevens song he originally recorded for his 2015 album, Carrie & Lowell. We've also got a breathtakingly beautiful track from harpist Ashley Jackson, pianist George Xiaoyuan Fu's wildly inventive take on a theme by Radiohead, and a song that NPR's Tom Huizenga says is "better than Xanax."

But first, we open the show with a quick followup to last week's conversation about changes coming to the South by Southwest Music festival.

Featured artists and songs:

1. Wet Leg: "Catch These Fists," from moisturizer

2. Ashley Jackson: "Unrest," from Take Me To The Water

3. Sufjan Stevens: "Mystery of Love (Demo)," from Carrie & Lowell (10th Anniversary Edition)

4. Alexander Knaifel: "Stanza I-VII," from Chapter Eight

5. George Xiaoyuan Fu: "Passacaglia on a Theme by Radiohead," from Colouring Book

