New Wet Leg, Sufjan Stevens, more: The Contenders, Vol. 7

By Robin Hilton,
Tom Huizenga
Published April 1, 2025 at 3:08 PM EDT
Wet Leg
Iris Luz
Wet Leg

Wet Leg fans have been waiting for new music from the British band since the group released its self-titled debut in 2022. But that wait is over; Wet Leg has announced they've got a new full-length coming titled moisturizer, and have shared its first single, "Catch These Fists." It's a wildly infectious burst of guitar rock crackling with all the playful swagger and frenetic energy fans have long loved about the band.

You'll hear that on this week's episode, plus a previously unreleased (but still quite famous) Sufjan Stevens song he originally recorded for his 2015 album, Carrie & Lowell. We've also got a breathtakingly beautiful track from harpist Ashley Jackson, pianist George Xiaoyuan Fu's wildly inventive take on a theme by Radiohead, and a song that NPR's Tom Huizenga says is "better than Xanax."

But first, we open the show with a quick followup to last week's conversation about changes coming to the South by Southwest Music festival.

Featured artists and songs:

1. Wet Leg: "Catch These Fists," from moisturizer
2. Ashley Jackson: "Unrest," from Take Me To The Water
3. Sufjan Stevens: "Mystery of Love (Demo)," from Carrie & Lowell (10th Anniversary Edition)
4. Alexander Knaifel: "Stanza I-VII," from Chapter Eight
5. George Xiaoyuan Fu: "Passacaglia on a Theme by Radiohead," from Colouring Book

Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
