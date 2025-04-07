Crunchy conservatives want to 'Make America Healthy Again'

Have you or someone you love been confused by the push to 'Make America Healthy Again'?

Side effects may include:

- Being inundated by uncredentialed wellness influencers and crunchy mommy bloggers selling supplements

- Feeling perplexed by how RFK Jr. went from an 'environmental champion' to an anti-vax conspiracy theorist

- Or maybe seeing the names Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz more and more in your feeds?

Then you, my friend, are in dire need of our new series - The ROAD to Making America Healthy Again (MAHA). For the next few of weeks, we're delving into some of the origins, conspiracy theories, and power grabs that have led us to this moment, and what it could mean for our health.

This week, we take on the crunchy conservative - but not without some help! Brittany sits down with co-host of the Conspirituality podcast, Derek Beres, and biomedical scientist, Dr. Andrea Love, to uncover how crunchy went from more liberal hippie tree huggers to more conservative conspiracy theorists.

