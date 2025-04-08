What's it like, as an actor, to be a part of a TV show so big, it changes the trajectory of television completely? It's probably a very cool experience, but it's also very likely that that show will define you as an actor.

Christina Hendricks was on one of those shows. She played Joan Harris, the office manager turned eventual ad executive on the hit series Mad Men. For her work on the show, Hendricks received two SAG awards, two Critics Choice awards and six Emmy nominations.

So what comes next? Since Mad Men, Christina Hendricks has thought about it a lot. She was super-picky about her parts. Now, she's found her groove.

She starred alongside the great Michael K. Williams on the TV drama Hap & Leonard, had a great run on the NBC show Good Girls alongside Retta and Mae Whitman. And now, you can catch her in the Hulu series Good American Family.

Christina Hendrick joins us to talk about Good American Family and she's navigated being part of such an intense show. She also chats with us about her time as a model and a ballet dancer, and what life's been like after Mad Men.

Copyright 2025 NPR