The 'Fog Of Delusion' In Biden's Inner Circle

Published April 8, 2025 at 3:34 PM EDT

Author Chris Whipple says Biden's family and closest advisors operated in denial regarding his ability to serve another term: "There's no doubt that they were protecting the president." Whipple spoke with campaign insiders to get a behind-the-scenes look at what happened in 2024. His book is Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History.

Our book critic Maureen Corrigan shares an appreciation of The Great Gatsby for its 100th anniversary.

