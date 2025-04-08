Trump's Tariff Response, Economics of Tariffs, SCOTUS Rules on Deportations

President Trump faces questions on whether tariffs will remain in place as he welcomes trade negotiations with other countries. Forecasters warn of a heightened risk of recession as tariffs could mean higher prices and slower economic growth. And, the Trump administration has two legal wins in its efforts to crackdown on immigration.

