Alt.Latino: Bad Bunny's Tiny Desk

It's safe to say that Bad Bunny is at the top of his game at the moment. In fact, this "moment" has lasted for a couple of years now. With the January release of his album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, it seemed there was not much more he could do.

Except make an appearance behind the Tiny Desk.

With a band made up of Puerto Rico's best musicians, he blazes through five songs with his usual laid-back intensity and shared lengthy stories with our tiny audience.

And not only that: He sat with Alt.Latino host Anamaria Sayre after the performance to talk about the island and his music. Anamaria takes you behind the scenes of the Tiny Desk in this episode, with help from NPR reporter Isabella Gomez Sarmiento, who (of course) was in the audience.

Featured artists and songs:

Bad Bunny, "PIToRRO DE COCO" (Tiny Desk Version)

Bad Bunny, "VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR" (Tiny Desk Version)

Bad Bunny, "KLOuFRENS" (Tiny Desk Version)

Bad Bunny, "LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii" (Tiny Desk Version)

Bad Bunny, "LA MuDANZA" (Tiny Desk Version)

Credits

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Simon Rentner. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

