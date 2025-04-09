Here's why researchers are making new psychedelic-like drugs — without the trip

This week on NPR's Short Wave podcast, we're diving into the science behind drugs like psychedelics and ketamine.

So far, we've heard from scientists trying to untangle the effects of the "trip" that often comes with these drugs from the ways they might change the human brain.

Some researchers point out that the trip makes the drugs inaccessible for some patients. For example, patients with a history of bipolar disorder or schizophrenia can't take psychedelics or ketamine. Others may simply not want to trip or have out-of-body experiences at all.

In both cases, a non-hallucinogenic drug could help bridge the treatment gap. So companies like Delix Therapeutics are making new drugs inspired by psychedelics — without the trip.

But there are still questions within the field about what aspect of these drugs is most important for patients. Some researchers emphasize the importance of the experiential trip component of psychedelics. Others are optimistic that non-hallucinogenic drugs may widen treatment options for patients.

Listen to the first episode of the series here and the second episode here. Catch the rest of this series on psychedelics and related drugs this week by following us on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Have other questions about psychedelics and the brain? Let us know by emailing shortwave@npr.org!

This episode was produced by Hannah Chinn. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez and Geoff Brumfiel. Tyler Jones checked the facts. Maggie Luthar was the audio engineer. Special thanks to Jon Hamilton.

Copyright 2025 NPR