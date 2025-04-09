© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Here's why researchers are making new psychedelic-like drugs — without the trip

By Rachel Carlson,
Regina G. BarberHannah Chinn
Published April 9, 2025 at 9:31 AM EDT
Individual neurons are labeled with fluorescent proteins using the brainbow technique. In researching psychedelics and ketamine, researchers aim to understand how drugs like psychedelics and ketamine could increase the number of connections between neurons.
Sergi Reboredo/VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
This week on NPR's Short Wave podcast, we're diving into the science behind drugs like psychedelics and ketamine.

So far, we've heard from scientists trying to untangle the effects of the "trip" that often comes with these drugs from the ways they might change the human brain.

Some researchers point out that the trip makes the drugs inaccessible for some patients. For example, patients with a history of bipolar disorder or schizophrenia can't take psychedelics or ketamine. Others may simply not want to trip or have out-of-body experiences at all.

In both cases, a non-hallucinogenic drug could help bridge the treatment gap. So companies like Delix Therapeutics are making new drugs inspired by psychedelics — without the trip.

But there are still questions within the field about what aspect of these drugs is most important for patients. Some researchers emphasize the importance of the experiential trip component of psychedelics. Others are optimistic that non-hallucinogenic drugs may widen treatment options for patients.

Listen to the first episode of the series here and the second episode here. Catch the rest of this series on psychedelics and related drugs this week by following us on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Have other questions about psychedelics and the brain? Let us know by emailing shortwave@npr.org!

This episode was produced by Hannah Chinn. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez and Geoff Brumfiel. Tyler Jones checked the facts. Maggie Luthar was the audio engineer. Special thanks to Jon Hamilton.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Rachel Carlson
Rachel Carlson (she/her) is a production assistant at Short Wave, NPR's science podcast. She gets to do a bit of everything: researching, sourcing, writing, fact-checking and cutting episodes.
Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Hannah Chinn
Hannah Chinn (they/them) is a producer on NPR's science podcast Short Wave. Prior to joining Short Wave, they produced Good Luck Media's inaugural "climate thriller" podcast. Before that, they worked on Spotify & Gimlet Media shows such as Conviction, How to Save a Planet and Reply All. Previous pit stops also include WHYY, as well as Willamette Week and The Philadelphia Inquirer. In between, they've worked a number of non-journalism gigs at various vintage stores, coffee shops and haunted houses.