The Future Of America's National Parks

Published April 9, 2025 at 9:37 AM EDT
Grand Canyon Park Services Ranger Jill Staurowsky looks out from the South Rim while giving a tour to visitors on in Grand Canyon, Arizona.
Brandon Bell
/
Getty Images
People visited U.S. National Park sites a record 331 million times last year. Were you one of them?

If you were, and plan to visit any National Parks this year though, staff cuts might mean a different kind of experience.

At the direction of Elon Musk's DOGE entity, the Department of the Interior fired around 1,000 probationary National Park Service employees in February.

That has current and former NPS employees feeling pessimistic about the future.

How will these cuts affect American public lands and their future?

Copyright 2025 NPR

