What will it take to get measles under control?

It's been 25 years since measles was officially "eliminated" from the United States.

That's a technical term. In public health, it means measles has not had a steady twelve month spread.

Right now there are measles cases in several states The biggest number of cases are in West Texas where two kids have died.

A quarter of a century after measles was officially eliminated in the US, the disease is once again spreading in West Texas, New Mexico and there are cases in several other states. What can be done to get the virus under control?

For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

Copyright 2025 NPR