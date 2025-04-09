Why Trump is sending Venezuelans to El Salvador

One of President Trump's main campaign promises was carrying out mass deportations. Now, the administration has removed legal protections for people from certain countries, like Venezuela, invoked a 18th century wartime law, and arrested immigrants regardless of their legal status or criminal record. We look at how the Trump administration is testing the U.S. legal system to make good on its promise, starting with the story of one family trying to find their 18-year-old son after immigration agents showed up at their doorstep.

