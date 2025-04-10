IRS plans to share immigrant tax data with Homeland Security. What will that mean?

The Treasury Department has agreed to share tax data from immigrants living in the United States without legal status with the Department of Homeland Security. Former Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Danny Werfel explains the implications.

And, layoffs at the Food and Drug Administration are expected to reduce the workforce by 20%. Susan Mayne, former director of the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition at the Food and Drug Administration, talks about what those cuts could mean for food safety.

Then, Shawnee Baker got a call that her adult daughter, Baylie, had been involved in an accident and was in critical condition. But because Baylie had not designated Baker as her health care proxy, Baker had no say in her daughter's care. Now, Baker is advocating for other parents to take an active role in their adult children's health.

