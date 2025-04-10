© 2025 WRVO Public Media
U.S. trade war with China escalates

By Asma Khalid,
Tamara KeithJohn Ruwitch
Published April 10, 2025 at 9:11 AM EDT

Earlier this week, President Trump threatened to make the steep tariffs on China even steeper if China did not withdraw its retaliatory measures. Today, Trump kept his promise by levying a 104% tariff on Chinese goods that he then raised to 125% later in the day.

This episode: White House correspondents Asma Khalid and Tamara Keith and international correspondent John Ruwitch.

_______________________________________________________

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.

Copyright 2025 NPR

