U.S. trade war with China escalates
Earlier this week, President Trump threatened to make the steep tariffs on China even steeper if China did not withdraw its retaliatory measures. Today, Trump kept his promise by levying a 104% tariff on Chinese goods that he then raised to 125% later in the day.
This episode: White House correspondents Asma Khalid and Tamara Keith and international correspondent John Ruwitch.
