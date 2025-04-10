Climate disaster, political unrest, random violence: Western society can often feel like what the filmmaker Werner Herzog calls "a thin layer of ice on top of an ocean of chaos and darkness." But is that actually true — or the way it has to be? Today on the show, what really happens when things fall apart. This episode originally published in 2023.

Guests:

Rutger Bregman, author of Humankind: A Hopeful History

Rebecca Solnit, author of A Paradise Built in Hell

Malik Rahim, co-founder of Common Ground Relief

To access bonus episodes and listen to Throughline sponsor-free, subscribe to Throughline+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org/throughline.

Copyright 2025 NPR