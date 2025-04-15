Mayoral candidate Sharon Owens shares housing vision

Syracuse Democratic Mayoral hopeful Sharon Owens is putting housing at the top of her list of priorities.

Owens calls it her "Thriving Neighborhoods" policy agenda. She says the plan emphasizes investment in affordable housing, vacant property revitalization, and public infrastructure improvements, to deal with what she calls the most critical needs for city residents.

"Over the course of my years working with families, I didn't meet them on the street. I met them in their kitchens. I met them on their couches. And so I met people in their homes and saw how some people live."

Among specifics, Owens says her administration would build 1,000 new housing units, strengthen code enforcement, and fight lead hazards. Owens, who is currently the deputy mayor in the Walsh administration, says local input on the issue is critical at this moment in history.

"While New York State continues through housing and urban renewal, ESD (Empire State Development) continues to fund us, all money flows from the federal government. And we still do not have a line of sight into the federal administration's intent for HUD, which is an incredibly important funding source."

Owens is one of five candidates in a June primary looking for the Democratic nomination to succeed Ben Walsh, who can’t run for a third term.

