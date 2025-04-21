The Oprah to "Make America Healthy Again" Pipeline

Have you or someone you love been confused by the push to 'Make America Healthy Again'?

Then you, my friend, are in dire need of our new series: The Road to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA). For the next few weeks, we're delving into some of the origins, conspiracy theories, and power grabs that have led us to this moment, and what it could mean for our health.

For the final episode in our series, we put the spotlight on the Queen of Talk: Oprah Winfrey. The Oprah Winfrey Show made Oprah one of the most influential voices in media. Her recommendations have become best sellers, sold out stores, and even launched the careers of two very well known Make America Healthy Again constituents - Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz.

Historian and host of You Get a Podcast!, Dr. Kellie Carter Jackson, and professor of Africana Studies at the University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Marcia Chatelain, join the show to walk through how the Queen of Talk's influence took us from daytime television to the White House.

