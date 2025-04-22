ICYMI: Pete Hegseth Allegedly Texted Battle Plans In A Second Signal Chat

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth used a signal chat to communicate military battle plans, again, according to reporting from The New York Times.

This second line of communication was opened back in March, around the same time as the infamous first chat, which had accidentally included a journalist.

This latest – which Hegseth accessed via his personal phone – included his wife and brother. The Pentagon denies these latest reports.

Yesterday, NPR also reported that the White House is looking to replace Hegseth. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt denied the reporting and said President Trump stands behind him.

What does this say about the state of the Pentagon? And what's going on with its leadership?

