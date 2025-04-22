© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Songs that hit you hard

By Mitra I. Arthur,
Robin Hilton
Published April 22, 2025 at 9:32 AM EDT
The Madi Diaz song "God Person" is just one of the tracks that hit us hard.
Courtesy of the artist
For the second year in a row, we asked listeners to tell us about a new song they're obsessed about — one they can't stop listening to because of how it makes them feel. On this episode we share some of the picks and the stories listeners shared about why they were so moved.

Note: This episode originally aired in Dec. 2024
Weekly reset: Mochi street vendor, Japan

Mitra I. Arthur
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
