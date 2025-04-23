Maintaining stability is key to the economy. That's getting harder.

What does it take to keep the economy stable?

That is a question that Jerome Powell considers every day in his role as Chair of the Federal Reserve. It's also a role that is meant to be done independent of politics.

However, Powell's name has been making headlines, following a series of comments made by President Trump attacking Powell, after he warned that the President's aggressive tariff policies could hurt the economy.

President Trump has been threatening to fire Powell, something he backed away from Tuesday afternoon.

As NPR's Scott Horsley reports, all this is further rattling financial markets, making Jerome Powell's task of keeping the economy stable even harder to do.

