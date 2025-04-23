© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Our medications are leaking into waterways — and may be changing fish behavior

By Jonathan Lambert,
Emily KwongHannah ChinnRebecca Ramirez
Published April 23, 2025 at 1:02 PM EDT
An Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) in Iceland. Fish and other aquatic creatures are increasingly affected by pharmaceutical pollution in the waterways they call home; now, scientists are trying to figure out how that might affect their behavior.
Cavan Images/Getty Images
An Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) in Iceland. Fish and other aquatic creatures are increasingly affected by pharmaceutical pollution in the waterways they call home; now, scientists are trying to figure out how that might affect their behavior.

A fish walks into a pharmacy ...

It's the start of a joke – with echoes in reality. Sort of.

Fish aren't being prescribed anti-anxiety drugs. But they are experiencing the effects.

That's because fish and other aquatic creatures are being affected by increasing levels of drug pollution – from human waste or pharmaceutical factory runoff – that then seep into our waterways. Researchers have found more than 900 different pharmaceutical ingredients in rivers and streams around the world. And they're not yet sure how this could change animals' behavior in the wild.

"We can't, you know, dump a bunch of pharmaceuticals into the river," says Jack Brand, biologist at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences.

Instead, Brand's team did the next best thing: They conducted a controlled study that implanted pharmaceuticals in Atlantic salmon in Sweden and monitored their migration toward the Baltic Sea.

The results were surprising.

In the salmon, clobazam – an anti-anxiety drug – seemed to increase migration success.

But that doesn't mean scientists should start prescribing salmon anxiety medication anytime soon. The researchers noted that clobazam had other behavioral effects, like making the Atlantic salmon bolder and less social. And when it comes to salmon life beyond migration, there are still a lot of unknowns.

This episode was produced by Hannah Chinn and edited by Emily Kwong and Rebecca Ramirez. Tyler Jones checked the facts. Kwesi Lee was the audio engineer.

Jonathan Lambert
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
Hannah Chinn
Hannah Chinn (they/them) is a producer on NPR's science podcast Short Wave. Prior to joining Short Wave, they produced Good Luck Media's inaugural "climate thriller" podcast. Before that, they worked on Spotify & Gimlet Media shows such as Conviction, How to Save a Planet and Reply All. Previous pit stops also include WHYY, as well as Willamette Week and The Philadelphia Inquirer. In between, they've worked a number of non-journalism gigs at various vintage stores, coffee shops and haunted houses.
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
