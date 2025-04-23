The "priest of AI" & tech's pursuit of eternal life

Have you heard of Bryan Johnson – tech centimillionaire turned longevity evangelist? He made headlines when he started getting infusions of his own son's blood as a part of his quest to live forever. And he turned that quest into "Don't Die," a movement he's calling a religion. Johnson is pretty intent on longevity – but he's not the only one. Other tech magnates are bought in, too. But in the words of Freddie Mercury, who wants to live forever, and why?

What does all of this have to do with the prediction of an AI takeover, and what does this mean for how we think about what's "human?" Brittany is joined by journalists Michelle Santiago Cortes and Tara Isabella Burton to get into what might be a new religion of longevity.

Copyright 2025 NPR