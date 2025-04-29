The music of 'Sinners,' hyper-pop and more: The Contenders, Vol. 9

Every other week or so we update our running list of the songs we can't stop listening to — the tracks we love so much they're contenders for a spot on our best-of-the-year lists. On this episode, that includes a staggering new blues cut performed by Miles Caton for the Sinners soundtrack called "I Lied to You." We've also got the head-scrambling hyperpop of Jane Remover, Foxwarren's first new music in nearly seven years, Mal Blum, Men I Trust and more.

We also continue our celebration of All Songs Considered's 25th anniversary with a look at some of the show's defining music from 2010. And be sure to listen for the end of the program to get your weekly reset.

NPR Music editor Sheldon Pearce joins host Robin Hilton.

Featured artists and songs:

1. Miles Caton: "I Lied to You," from Sinners

2. Foxwarren: "Yvonne," from 2

3. Jane Remover: "Dancing with your eyes closed," from Revengeseekerz

4. Mal Blum: "I'm So Bored," from The Villain

5. Men I Trust: "The Landkeeper," from Equus Asinus

All Songs Considered 25th anniversary segment: Our number one songs from 2010

Weekly reset: Dinner and dance performance, Chiang Mai, Thailand

