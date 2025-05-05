© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Prelude to a conclave: understanding the selection process of a new pope

Published May 5, 2025 at 10:05 AM EDT
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MARCH 2013: People shelter under umbrellas while they wait in St Peter's Square for news on the election of a new Pope in 2013
Jeff J Mitchell
/
Getty Images
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MARCH 2013: People shelter under umbrellas while they wait in St Peter's Square for news on the election of a new Pope in 2013

Days before the beginning of the conclave to select the next pope, NPR's Scott Detrow is in Rome. He speaks with Sylvia Poggioli about the rituals and ceremonies involved in the upcoming election at the Vatican.

We also hear from Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, about this moment for the Catholic Church, and what it's like being a seasoned veteran of the conclave process.

