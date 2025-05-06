© 2025 WRVO Public Media
How to be more creative — using science

By Berly McCoy,
Rachel CarlsonRebecca Ramirez
Published May 6, 2025 at 9:06 AM EDT
In the two decades psychologist Zorana Ivcevic has studied creativity, she's found that even though creative people are unique, anyone can be creative.
In the two decades psychologist Zorana Ivcevic has studied creativity, she's found that even though creative people are unique, anyone can be creative.

Do you consider yourself a creative person?

If not, you may be holding yourself back.

Psychologist Zorana Ivcevic Pringle says creativity isn't a trait. Creativity is a choice. After studying creativity for more than 20 years, she has some suggestions for how anyone can stick with their creative ideas.

Guest host and producer Berly McCoy talks to her about her new book The Creativity Choice. In it, Ivcevic Pringle explores the varying levels of creativity, how scientists study such a hard-to-define trait and what the research says about the choices anyone can make to lead a more creative life.

Curious about more psychology research? Let us know by emailing shortwave@npr.org.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

This episode was produced by Rachel Carlson, edited by Rebecca Ramirez and fact-checked by Tyler Jones. The audio engineer was Robert Rodriguez.

