Federal Student Loan Repayments Are Due, Again

Big changes are underway when it comes to the nationwide student debt problem.

A five-year pause on collections for defaulted student loans ended Monday.

The original pause goes back to a 2020 pandemic-era policy, but it was extended multiple times during the Biden administration.

Over five million US borrowers are in default, with their loan 270 days past due. Four million haven't made payments in 90 days.

For those in default, the collection of that debt may mean dipping into paychecks, tax refunds, and social security benefits.

These collections are being restarted weeks after the Department of Education has seen its staff cut by half.

Borrowers are also dealing with glitching and outages on financial aid websites.

We answer your questions about student loans. Why are so many borrowers considered "seriously delinquent?"

