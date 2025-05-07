What chaos at Newark Airport says about air safety

Aviation safety consultant Jeff Guzzetti talks about concerns for flight safety nationwide following an incident last week at Newark Airport, where air traffic controllers briefly lost all contact with airplanes trying to take off and land there.

Then, a new immunotherapy drug could help some cancer patients avoid surgery. Oncologist Dr. Andrea Cercek joins us to discuss.

And, Black Dandyism and superfine tailoring took the stage at Monday night's annual Met Gala. Jonathan Square, an adviser to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, talks about what this celebration of traditional Black fashion means in our cultural and political moment.

