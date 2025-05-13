How an American pope may influence American politics

For the first time, the leader of the Catholic Church is from the United States. We discuss how Pope Leo XIV's election may play a role in U.S. politics, both for Catholics and others.

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, religion correspondent Jason DeRose, and senior political editor & correspondent Domenico Montanaro.

