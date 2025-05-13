NPR Music's 2025 Tiny Desk Contest winner is Ruby Ibarra

May 13, 2025, Washington, D.C. — Today on Morning Edition, NPR Music proudly announced the winner of the 11th annual Tiny Desk Contest: Ruby Ibarra. Chosen from nearly 7,500 submissions from independent artists across the country, the Bay Area artist captivated the judges with her striking originality, lyrical depth and commanding presence.

Watch her perform the winning entry, "Bakunawa," here .

Ibarra says about the song: "I created and recorded 'Bakunawa' while I was pregnant with my first child. During the recording of this submission, I was in my last trimester. That time in my life led to a moment of clarity as I thought about how I wanted to step into motherhood: breaking the generational trauma, celebrating and accepting all parts of myself, and reclaiming my power, both old and new — all things that I want to pass onto my daughter through our private moments and through my music. The song's title is in reference to the Philippine mythology about a bakunawa (dragon) who swallows the moon; similarly, this song interprets the story as a metaphor for resistance and a battlecry against erasure. This song, for me, is a statement that my daughter is my revolution and my hope that she will be liberated from the effects of our cultural history."

As this year's winner, Ibarra will perform an intimate concert behind NPR's iconic Tiny Desk in Washington, D.C., joining the ranks of artists like Bad Bunny , Sabrina Carpenter , Doechii and Usher , as well as acclaimed past Tiny Desk Contest winners, such as Fantastic Negrito , Gaelynn Lea and last year's winner, The Philharmonik . Following her performance, Ibarra will embark on the Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour, bringing her music to audiences across the country.

Members of Ibarra's band include Ouida, Han Han, June Millington, Anna Candari, Jojo Ramirez and Camille Ramirez.

The band's performance of "Bakunawa" impressed the 2025 Tiny Desk Contest judging panel, earning high praise from a distinguished group of artists and music industry leaders. This year's panel included Bobby Carter , Tiny Desk series producer and host; Robin Hilton , host and senior producer of Tiny Desk and All Songs Considered; Felix Contreras , host of Tiny Desk and Alt.Latino; Tiny Desk alums Audrey Nuna , Alynda Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff, Fousheé ; plus Raina Douris , host of NPR's World Cafe; Ayana Contreras , vice president of radio at Rocky Mountain Public Media; and Judy Miller Silverman, publicist at Motormouthmedia.

"Ruby's stunning Tiny Desk contest submission was the very first to be featured on our top shelf and the last one standing." Said Carter "Bakunawa" covers all the bases: beautifully arranged music, passion and above all authenticity. We've never seen or heard anything like Ruby Ibarra. She's special and she's ready. Give it up for our 2025 winner!"

"Tiny Desk is one of the few platforms where music is truly celebrated and artists get to uncompromisingly showcase their artistry, lyrics and stories," says Ibarra. "I'm grateful and overjoyed to be able to share my music in a space where so many of my musical influences have performed. To me, winning this Contest means to be recognized as a songwriter, and is an affirmation that I'm on the right path as an independent artist from the Bay Area."

Tune in to NPR's All Things Considered this afternoon for the first interview with the 2025 Contest winner. Stations and broadcast times are available at NPR.org/stations.

TINY DESK CONTEST TOUR

The Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour, which brings the winner to stages around the country, will be bigger and better than ever this year. Audiences will have an opportunity to see this year's winner perform live in 10 cities, alongside a showcase of vibrant local music at each stop. And, new this year, each city will also feature a special surprise Tiny Desk alum as the headlining act.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now at our Tiny Desk Contest tour page .

The 2025 Tiny Desk Contest is presented by Capital One and supported by The Lagunitas Brewing Company.

For all things related to NPR's Tiny Desk Contest, subscribe to the newsletter and follow NPR Music's Facebook and Instagram .

Below are the scheduled stops along the 2025 Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour:

June 11: The Regent Theater , Los Angeles (Station partners: KCRW, LAist)

June 13: Lagunitas Brewing Company, Petaluma, Calif. (Station partners: KQED, KALW, NorCal )

June 16: The Wonder Ballroom, Portland, Ore. (Station partner: OPB)

June 23: Thalia Hall, Chicago (Station partner: WBEZ)

June 25: The Basement East, Nashville (Station partner: WNXP)

June 27: Mohawk , Austin, Texas (Station partner: KUTX) — Sold Out

June 29: Bluebird Theater, Denver (Stations partner: KUVO) — Sold Out

July 15: Music Hall at World Cafe Live, Philadelphia (Station partner: WXPN)

July 17: Music Hall of Williamsburg, Brooklyn (Station partner: WNYC )

July 19: Howard Theater, Washington, D.C. (Station partner: WAMU)

FAN FAVORITE

For the second consecutive year, Tiny Desk Contest fans had the opportunity to vote for their favorite entry from the Top Shelf series. With more than 5,000 votes cast, the fan favorite winner is " imago interlude " by nobigdyl., marking their second year in a row earning this honor. The band, based in Murfreesboro, Tenn., features Dylan Phillips (vocals), Court Clement (guitar), EJ Ford (keys), Anton Nesbitt (bass), and Derrek Phillips (drums).

About NPR Music

For more than a decade, NPR Music's robust music journalism has engaged millions of music fans from all genres with feature stories, live performances, cultural analysis and interviews. Projects include the Tiny Desk concert series; Turning the Tables; Jazz Night in America and the podcasts All Songs Considered, Alt. Latino and Louder Than A Riot. NPR Music collaborates with NPR's news magazines, public radio Member stations and the passionate listener community to celebrate exceptional music and discover emerging artists. Visit NPRMusic.org and connect with NPR Music on Facebook and Instagram.

Press Contact

Yanius Alvarado Matos, NPR Media Relations

yalvaradomatos@npr.org



Copyright 2025 NPR