What Cuts To USDA Funding Mean For America's Food Banks And Farms

Americans were already worried about the price of groceries in the run up to the 2024 election. Now, millions of meals aren't making it to tables across the U.S.

That's due to cuts to the Department of Agriculture, specifically to programs funding farms, schools, and food banks.

Food banks are in an especially tough spot. They're struggling to keep up with a rise in demand despite falling budgets.

A new report from Feeding America found that people in every county are experiencing hunger. In some areas, child food insecurity is as high as 50 percent.

The pinch felt at food banks comes as SNAP benefits are on the chopping block in the Republican's reconciliation bill.

As concerns over inflation grow, and food insecurity spikes in some counties, how are food banks and farms responding to a loss in federal funding.

