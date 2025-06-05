© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Explaining Trump's new travel ban

By Miles Parks,
Franco OrdoñezXimena Bustillo
Published June 5, 2025 at 3:55 PM EDT

President Trump issued a presidential proclamation Wednesday that bans citizens of 12 countries, and severely restricts citizens from seven others, from entering the United States. We explain the ban and how it compares to similar attempts made in Trump's first term to limit entry to the country.

This episode: voting correspondent Miles Parks, White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez, and immigration policy reporter Ximena Bustillo.

This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Miles Parks
Miles Parks is a reporter on NPR's Washington Desk. He covers voting and elections, and also reports on breaking news.
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
Ximena Bustillo
Ximena Bustillo is a multi-platform reporter at NPR covering politics out of the White House and Congress on air and in print.