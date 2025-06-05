Explaining Trump's new travel ban

President Trump issued a presidential proclamation Wednesday that bans citizens of 12 countries, and severely restricts citizens from seven others, from entering the United States. We explain the ban and how it compares to similar attempts made in Trump's first term to limit entry to the country.

This episode: voting correspondent Miles Parks, White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez, and immigration policy reporter Ximena Bustillo.

This podcast was produced by Bria Suggs and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

