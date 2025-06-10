'Do what you have to do': Behind the ICE tactics in LA raids
The ongoing protests in Los Angeles started after immigration raids and workplace arrests in the city. The Wall Street Journal's Michelle Hackman explores the decision-making that led the Trump administration to carry out recent immigration actions.
And, hundreds of scientists with the National Institutes of Health have signed a letter calling to protect biomedical science from what they called forced politicization by the Trump administration around important research. Jenna Norton, a researcher with the NIH and one of the organizers behind this letter, explains more.
Then, in 2019, an unrelenting flood swamped more than half a million acres in the Mississippi Delta's Yazoo Backwater. It took more than six months to recede. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd reports on a pumping station project that could protect against destruction from future floods.
Connect with us:
Find more stories from today's show here.
Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Subscribe to our podcast here.
Copyright 2025 NPR