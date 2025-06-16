The secret to Nintendo's success
Nintendo has been a titan in the video game industry for decades, but that wasn't always the case. At its very core, Nintendo sees itself as a toy company which is evident in its products from the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) to the Nintendo Switch 2.
Today on the show, we explore Nintendo's history and examine how a small playing card company in Japan became a multimedia giant.
