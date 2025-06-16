Why Israel's attacks might not stop Iran's nuclear program

As Iran and Israel continue to lob airstrikes at each other, civilian casualties are climbing in both countries. Negar Mortazavi from the Center for International Policy shares how Iran sees the escalating conflict.

And, authorities in Minnesota have arrested a suspect in the killing of State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and the shootings of State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette. Minnesota Public Radio's Matt Sepic joins us.

Then, Meta is pursuing artificial "superintelligence." It bought a 49% stake in Scale AI for $14.3 billion. Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent for Axios, explains more about Meta's race to create a more powerful AI.

