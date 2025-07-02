Could the Milky Way be headed for a collision?

The Andromeda galaxy lies just beyond (...OK, about 2.5 million light-years beyond) our galaxy, the Milky Way.

These galaxies are more than just neighbors: They're gravitationally bound. And for the past hundred years or so, scientists thought these galaxies existed in a long-term dance of doom — destined to crash into one another and combine into one big galactic soup.

But a recent paper out in the journal Nature Astronomy suggests this cosmic game of bumper cars may never come to a head at all. NPR Short Wave host Regina G. Barber chats with computational astrophysicist Arpit Arora to learn more about the odds.

