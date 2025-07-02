Doctor calls Gaza aid sites 'hell on Earth'

Dr. Adil Husain, an American emergency medicine physician, talks about what sorts of injuries he treated while volunteering in Gaza. He described the scenes he witnessed as "apocalyptic."

Then, the U.S. is in the middle of hurricane season, but key data used to track the intensity of these storms may soon go offline. We hear from climate scientist Daniel Swain.

And, as the Supreme Court finishes up its term, we look at the expected lasting implications of the court's decision to limit the power of lower courts, with law professor at the Georgetown University Law Center Stephen Vladeck.

