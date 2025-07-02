How's Trump's big bill could affect you

Congress is racing to pass President Trump's big domestic policy bill by July 4. Yale Budget Lab Martha Gimbel explains the potential long-term impacts of the tax cuts and spending provisions.

And, the bill includes roughly $150 billion for immigration enforcement, a third of it for new detention centers. The Intercept's Matt Sledge joins us to talk about what this means for Trump's deportation policies.

Then, child care costs continue to climb for families with young children. There is bipartisan support for making child care more affordable, but it's still too expensive. The 19th's Chabeli Carrazana explains why this is and what possible solutions exist.

