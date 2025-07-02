Tech layoffs, recession pop and more listener questions answered

We are back with another edition of listener questions! In this round, we tackle recession pop, why the job market feels so crummy for IT grads, and whether President Trump saying that Walmart "eat the tariffs" is a form of price control.

Related episodes:

Hits of the Dips: Songs of recessions past (Apple / Spotify)

The beef over price controls

Price Controls, Black Markets, and Skimpflation: The WWII Battle Against Inflation

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Fact-checking by Sierra Juarez. Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.

Copyright 2025 NPR