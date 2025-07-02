© 2025 WRVO Public Media
The 'Squid Game' finale answers questions, then raises one more

By Stephen Thompson,
Jae-Ha KimLiz MetzgerJessica ReedyMike Katzif
Published July 2, 2025 at 10:13 AM EDT
Lee Jung-jae in the third season of Squid Game.
No Ju-han
/
Netflix
Lee Jung-jae in the third season of Squid Game.

Netflix's Korean drama Squid Game became a worldwide phenomenon, winning six Emmys and inspiring countless Halloween costumes. The series has now reached its bloody finale. As the current game concludes, more people die and we find out whether Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and others can finally end the games for good.

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
