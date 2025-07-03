© 2025 WRVO Public Media
How ICE crackdowns are affecting the workforce

By Darian Woods,
Adrian MaCorey BridgesJulia RitcheyKate Concannon
Published July 3, 2025 at 11:31 AM EDT
The Trump administration's crackdown on immigrants might be the most profound change in the American labor market right now. Industries that rely on immigrant labor are especially vulnerable, as ICE continues to raid businesses believed to have unauthorized workers.

Today on the show, we talk to representatives from the agriculture, construction and long-term care industries to ask: Are people still showing up to work?

What's missing in the immigration debate

Is the 'border crisis' actually a 'labor market crisis?'

Fact-checking by Sierra Juarez. Translation help by Ella Feldman. Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.

