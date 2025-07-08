Breaking down Trump's latest tariff threat

Katie Wagner, the supply chain director of an Iowa-based computer hardware maker, talks about how her company expects its bottom line to be affected if the U.S. follows through on threats to impose retaliatory tariffs on trading partners starting Aug. 1.

Then, we speak with NPR's Anthony Kuhn about what the leaders of Asian nations are saying about the deadline.

And, Amazon's Prime Days are running into unease about trade and tariffs. "Full Disclosure" host Roben Farzad talks about how tariffs may affect the sale.

Connect with us:

Find more stories from today's show here.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Subscribe to our podcast here.

Copyright 2025 NPR