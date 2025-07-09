© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Can you afford to evacuate ahead of a disaster?

By Stephan Bisaha,
Wailin WongCorey BridgesJulia RitcheyKate Concannon
Published July 9, 2025 at 10:13 AM EDT
We are just at the start of hurricane season, and we're already seeing the danger and tragedy brought on by storms. There's another cost that gets much less attention, but it's a gamble everyone in the path of a storm has to make.

Today on the show, we examine the decision on whether or not to evacuate from an oncoming disaster.

Based on the digital story: 1 reason people don't evacuate for hurricanes? Rising costs, and they're getting pricier

Related episodes:

Hazard maps: The curse of knowledge

Unintended Consequences, Hidden Deaths

The brewing recovery in Western North Carolina

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Stephan Bisaha
