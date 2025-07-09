Can you afford to evacuate ahead of a disaster?
We are just at the start of hurricane season, and we're already seeing the danger and tragedy brought on by storms. There's another cost that gets much less attention, but it's a gamble everyone in the path of a storm has to make.
Today on the show, we examine the decision on whether or not to evacuate from an oncoming disaster.
Based on the digital story: 1 reason people don't evacuate for hurricanes? Rising costs, and they're getting pricier
