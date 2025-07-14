© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Before La La Land, there was Fort Lee, New Jersey

By Darian Woods,
Alexi Horowitz-GhaziAngel CarrerasKate Concannon
Published July 14, 2025 at 9:33 AM EDT
Bettmann / Contributor
/
Getty Images

Hollywood, baby! The glitz! The glamour! The ever-changing business models!

This week, The Indicator is going to the movies. Starting today with the history of Hollywood and where it began ... New Jersey!

Related episode:
The Origin Of The Oscars

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Fact-checking by Sierra Juarez. Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.

