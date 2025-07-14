© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Is John Williams the GOAT?

Published July 14, 2025 at 9:38 AM EDT
With strains of John Williams' music once again animating and inspiring the summer blockbuster season — as heard in Jurassic World Rebirth, the new Superman film, and, soon, a 50th anniversary theatrical release of Jaws — we consider whether he's the greatest film composer of all time.

Note: This is an extended version of a conversation from Weekend All Things Considered, with host Scott Detrow, All Things Considered producer Marc Rivers and All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton.

