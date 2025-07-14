What do we know about what's driving political violence?

It's been a year since the assassination attempt on President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania and the motivations of the shooter are still unclear.

The US Capitol Police threat assessment cases have risen for the second year in a row, with the total number more than doubling since 2017.

At times political violence is starting to feel as pervasive as school shootings. But what do we know about what's driving this anger?

NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Katherine Keneally, from the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, about her threat analysis research and recommendations for countering a rise in political violence.

