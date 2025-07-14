© 2025 WRVO Public Media
What do we know about what's driving political violence?

Published July 14, 2025 at 9:36 AM EDT
BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13, 2024: Law enforcement officers move during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Anna Moneymaker
/
Getty Images
BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13, 2024: Law enforcement officers move during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

It's been a year since the assassination attempt on President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania and the motivations of the shooter are still unclear.

The US Capitol Police threat assessment cases have risen for the second year in a row, with the total number more than doubling since 2017.

At times political violence is starting to feel as pervasive as school shootings. But what do we know about what's driving this anger?

NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Katherine Keneally, from the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, about her threat analysis research and recommendations for countering a rise in political violence.

